AEW’s Jim Ross took to Twitter today to share a post-cancer surgery photo while promoting tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

“GAME DAY IN CHICAGO FOR @AEWonTNT 9/8 CT This card is loaded! The arena is SOLD OUT! Hope you join us! @AEW,” JR wrote with the photo seen below.

Ross previously revealed that he would be undergoing the cancer treatment on November 22, and said last week that he was “touch and go” for tonight’s Dynamite, but now he is confirmed for the show. He noted then that he had to get two cancer spots cut out of his back this past Monday morning, and needed only a few stitches after surgery.

You can click here for the updated Dynamite preview for tonight. Below is JR’s full tweet:

GAME DAY IN CHICAGO FOR @AEWonTNT 9/8 CT This card is loaded! The arena is SOLD OUT! Hope you join us! @AEW pic.twitter.com/qT5TNWbyl3 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 24, 2021

