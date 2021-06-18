Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about the curtain call incident with Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Triple H, X-Pac, and Shawn Michaels in 1996 at Madison Square Garden.

The men broke kayfabe and celebrated in the ring as it was the final night that Nash and Scott worked for WWE before heading to WCW.

“They’re so indebted to each other, they are such great friends, I wonder how often they talk now? So my point is, was it really that big of a deal? Or was it just for them to show their deviance? That they could do what they wanted, when they wanted, because of who (they) were. And you got to blame Vince for a lot of that because he let a lot of that s**t slip by.”

Ross thought Vince McMahon was possibly too talent-friendly at the time.

“That’s what they wanted to do and Vince was going to support those guys. Sometimes bookers, owners, whatever, can be too gracious in their quest to be talent friendly. I thought that was an example of that.”

Ross also thought the incident was selfish on the part of the wrestlers.

“I thought that thing in the Garden was kind of selfish. We’re going to defy tradition, we’re going to turn our back on kayfabe in this world’s most famous arena because we want to and we can and a lot of the other guys that I heard from were not happy about it.”

