AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker did an interview with NY Daily News to talk about a wide range of topics.
During it, she talked about the support of the fans and her rise in AEW.
“I don’t see myself as a woman anymore. I see myself as an AEW superstar,” Baker said. “Maybe it’s not a humble statement, but I see myself as one of the top stars in the company and that’s not just because of my talent. It’s how I’ve been booked and how the fans have reacted.”
“The fans write the show. They dictate what happens next,” Baker continued. “That feud with me and Thunder Rosa could have gone two months if the fans didn’t like it. But they loved it so they ended up getting a main-event, lights-out match that was arguably one of the best matches of the year.”