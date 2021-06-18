WWE superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Bleacher Report about a wide range of topics, most notably how she was inspired by her fiancee, current AEW talent Andrade El Idolo, deciding to leave the company in pursuit of something more. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she was incredibly motivated and inspired by his decision:

“I’m just so motivated and inspired by his decision. It was his dream to be in WWE, but I think he knew and felt he wanted more. He could get more and maybe going and showing his worth and working on things that he needed to like his English, that’s what it was going to take to be where he wants to be. To do that on his own accord and not be scared of the future but to know that he’ll succeed and one day come back, I don’t know if that’s what he’d want to do. But he wants success. He wants the platform. He wants to get better. He wants to main-event shows. To see him come out the other night when he debuted, full-blown star. You can’t deny him, he is a star. Working on his English, I know things are going to get bigger and better and brighter for him and I support him 100 percent. It’s really inspiring to watch. He just went and did it.”

Says she is a homegrown WWE talent and couldn’t see herself ever leaving WWE:

“I’m WWE homegrown. I think that’s what people forget. I’m a product of the PC. That would be so scary to me to leave my home, which is WWE. To know that he has traveled the world and that he’ll continue to travel the world and make a bigger name for himself, I’m so excited for him.”

How he helps her with moves and she helps him with presentation:

“What I’m helping him with definitely is not what he’s helping me with. With him, he obviously works with me on the moves. I have a style now obviously because I’ve been on RAW and SmackDown since 2015, but just working with my performance and I work with him on presentation. Half of the battle is being a star. I feel like, which people forget a lot of the time, is that it is presence whether it’s promos or, I can’t give away the magic, but I work with presentation and he works with wrestling. You swap it.”

On their wedding plans:

“Since we want to get married in Mexico, we’ve really been waiting for the travel restrictions to where it will be easy for my friends and family to travel to his hometown. We’re hoping now for the spring because it seems like everything is going back to normal.”