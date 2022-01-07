During a recent interview on the Wrestling Inc. Daily longtime referee Jimmy Korderas spoke about this year’s WWE WrestleMania 38 pay per view, and why he believes the company should headline the “Grandaddy of them All” with a world title unification matchup between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and Universal champion Roman Reigns. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Compliments WWE for still using Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 even though Roman Reigns was pulled:

“I liked the idea of inserting him in this because it gave him a prominent role. Especially when you advertise someone like a Brock Lesnar, a superstar like that. Putting him in that situation, I thought to myself the first thing, ‘good call because you can put him in there, he doesn’t have to win the match. There are many ways to get out of this without compromising Brock Lesnar. He doesn’t have to be the one to eat the pin and that stuff. It could be KO, it could be Seth, it could be anybody else.’”

Thinks WWE would be smart to do a unification title match at WrestleMania 38:

“The big story on SmackDown was Roman and Brock. You can continue that leading up to WrestleMania. Like you said, title vs title, a huge unification match. That makes that championship mean so much more. Then this one champion can basically go to both brands and be a special champion, you don’t see him every week. I know people will say, ‘we want to see our champion more.’ Your champion should be special, you should only see him sporadically. That makes you want to see him that much more. At least in theory.”