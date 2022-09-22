Wrestling Inc. recently conducted an interview with veteran referee Jimmy Korderas, who gave his thoughts on last night’s AEW Grand Slam Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he had criticism for the officiating that took place on the show. Check out highlights from the interview below.

How there was a referee distraction in Jericho vs. Claudio and Swerve In Your Glory vs. The Acclaimed:

“It happened in the first match; okay, we get that. It happened in this match as well, and it doesn’t look good. The referee distraction is supposed to be there to help the heel get heat, the heel team get heat. Not put heat on the referee for looking stupid and looking like they’re trying to look away so that they don’t see the spot.”

Says that having repeated spots makes the refs looks bad on falls on the talent and the agents of the match:

“And that’s the way it felt to me, it felt like the referee was just trying to look away just so he doesn’t see the spot going on behind his back … It just didn’t make sense like, ‘Oh, I’ll just look over here,’ and then that doesn’t just fall on the referee, it falls on the talent, that falls on the agent producing that match, and stuff like that.”