John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022.

Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.

Cena came out to a huge ovation from the Tampa crowd. The future WWE Hall of Famer was in jeopardy of 2022 ending without a match, but he has now wrestled in a WWE ring every year since 2000. This was his first match since he teamed with The Mysterios for a dark main event win over Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at the September 10, 2021 SmackDown, which came just a few weeks after Cena’s loss to Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Cena is expected to work WrestleMania 39 in April as well. It was rumored that tonight’s SmackDown would include an angle to set up Cena’s program for WrestleMania 39, but nothing special happened.

Below are several shots of tonight’s SmackDown main event from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL:

UP NEXT on #SmackDown It is the main event we've all been waiting for! pic.twitter.com/yFh11QfJcS — WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022

What an 𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗕𝗟𝗘 reaction for the return @JohnCena! 🎺 🎺 🎺#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1vrlBLP063 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 31, 2022

The HOTTEST of Hot Tags! 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Y0rNoHv9nR — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 31, 2022

You can't see me x 2#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vCK3b4pnQm — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 31, 2022

Thanks for coming back and we'll see you soon @JohnCena 🐐#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UyKxhsVRav — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 31, 2022

