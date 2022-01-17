Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke with ESPN’s Pardon My Take and revealed that he has never watched AEW.

Cena admitted that competition is good for WWE, and had the following to say:

“I haven’t watched AEW. Do I think competition is good? I think competition is great. There is internal competition within WWE about performers wanting to be champion, performers wanting to be headliners. I think whenever there is more buzz around an industry, it is good for the industry.

“It forces all of us to be at our best because if you’re not, your segment isn’t going to be good. Your performance is not going to be good, you may not have a future with the company you are with, and repeated bad segments from the group means the company isn’t going to be good, which means the competition will succeed.

“So, I think competition brings out the best in us. For all my time going out there as a performer, I always wanted to do the best I could possibly do, certainly set the tone for wanting to be the best show between Raw and SmackDown, certainly, have eyes on the segments that I was on. I was fueled by a sense of internal competition.”

