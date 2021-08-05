Deadline.com reported on Wednesday that Apple acquired the rights to the spy film Argyle, which is the next film from writer and director Matthew Vaughn. They paid $200 million for the rights.

John Cena is part of the cast, which also includes Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, and Samuel L. Jackson

The film, based on the spy novel Argylle by author Ellie Conway, follows “the world’s greatest spy” ‘Argylle’ as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure.