Hidden Strike made its debut on Netflix on July 28, where it has quickly gained popularity. It’s listed in the top spot in the global top 10 most-watched titles on the streaming service within just 24 hours of it being added.
The movie stars John Cena and Jackie Chan. It was originally filmed in 2018 but wasn’t released until this past Friday.
The plot of the film notes, “When a China-run oil refinery is attacked in Mosul, Iraq, a Chinese private security contractor is called in to extract the oil workers. He learns, however, that the attackers’ real plan is to steal a fortune in oil, and teams up with an American former Marine to stop them.”