Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about what it would’ve been like if John Cena joined TNA Wrestling.

“Well, listen, John Cena, I believe, would’ve made just as much of an impact as I did for TNA. but if we both would’ve come there, that would’ve changed the face of wrestling. I really believe that. I honestly believe that John Cena coming to TNA would’ve probably changed the face. I think he was such a big name that he’d immediately have a huge impact. Oh, like I did. I don’t know if he’d have more of an impact. Maybe, maybe not, but I, but John Cena was really talented, and what he’s done in WWE is unparalleled. So, having him come to TNA, first of all, if WWE released him, or if JohnCena’s contract expired, WWE has no right to say, Hey, you’re not allowed to do that. I mean, you know, if John wanted to go to TNA, he would go to TNA. But the question is, would John Cena do that? That’s the question.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.