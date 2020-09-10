As noted earlier at this link, John Cena took to Twitter and said he is training for something big. We now know what that project is – the new “Wipeout” revival from TBS.

TVLine reports that Cena and Nicole Byer will host the obstacle course competition.

Cena’s Twitter teaser from earlier included three large circles, and that is a reference to the large red balls used on the Wipeout obstacle course.

TVLine reports that Cena and Byer will “offer comedic commentary” during each episode of the series. They will be joined by sideline reporter Camille Kostek.

Cena is also serving as an Executive Producer on the series.

“I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants,” Cena said. “The power of Wipeout is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast-paced, physical fun! I look forward to seeing fan responses both new and existing. This’ll be a hosting experience unlike anything I’ve ever done!”

Wipeout previously aired on ABC from 2008 to 2014. The revival from TBS will feature “new twists and elements” but the most well-known obstacle from the original show will be brought back with a vengeance – the giant, red balls.

There’s no word yet on when Wipeout will premiere, but we will keep you updated. You can click here to apply to compete on the show.

