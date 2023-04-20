John Hennigan (aka John Morrison) reacts to WWE merging with Endeavor.

The former multi-time champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, where he expressed his concern that staff and talent from WWE might lose their jobs or have their salaries cut due to their new business venture. This prompted Hennigan to compliment AEW, who he says gives talents more leverage and avoids there being a full monopoly on the industry.

I think they’re going to let a bunch of guys go. I think salaries are going to get cut. I’m really glad AEW is around to balance that out a little bit because if they weren’t, there would be just no leverage, nowhere else to go and WWE & UFC would be this weird monopoly that wrings the money out of the livelihoods of the fighters and wrestlers and I just think that sucks.

Hennigan was victorious in his boxing debut last week, where AEW stars and ex-WWE stars were involved in his entrance. You can read about that here. Check out Hennigan’s full interview below.

