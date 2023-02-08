John Morrison teamed up with The Miz to face Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 37.

This marked the in-ring debut for Bunny, who had an impressive outing and won the bout.

Morrison recently had an interview with Denise Salcedo where he spoke about the bout:

“I think the amount of respect he had for the art of professional wrestling. The amount of passion that he had for doing really well. It was really cool to see someone of his star meter [or] star value. Just the number one recording artist in the world, be a wrestling fan and decide, ‘I want to do this, but if I do do it, I don’t want to do a bad job. I want to do an amazing job and that’s going to take a lot of work.’ He put that amount of work into the performing well at the match we had at WrestleMania. I got to see that and realize, ‘You know what? This is exactly why this dude is successful. He’s very smart. He knows incremental work leads to incremental improvement. He doesn’t mess around and he takes doing his job very seriously.’ Whether that’s wrestling or music, but he doesn’t necessarily take himself seriously. He’s down to joke around and have a good time. He’s a very nice guy.”

