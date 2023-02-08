Liv Morgan was the most recent guest on the Out of Character podcast where she spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, she was asked about her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title last year at WWE Extreme Rules.

“I have so much room to play, which I really appreciate. I feel like passing out and losing my title the way that it did. I had worked so hard for that and then for it to be taken away. I have nothing left to lose. I have nothing else to lose and I feel like my back is against the wall. So I’m ready and willing to do anything and everything that I need to do to eventually get my championship back. So if that means putting myself through pain, putting others through pain – I’m down and ready for it all. I’m having so much fun with it, and I’m enjoying it. I enjoy kind of seeing how far I can go. How far I can be pushed and how far I can push others. How far they can push me. It’s been really cool.”

