Pro-wrestling superstar John Hennigan (fka as John Morrison in WWE) shared a new video on his personal Instagram revealing a huge stunt that he had planned for the 2020 Royal Rumble matchup, which would have seen the former IMPACT world champion land a backflip on the guardrail near fans. He writes:

I came to Royal Rumble 2020 in Houston TX with a crazy idea for a near Rumble elimination- I wanted to top my near elimination from the Rumble in 2011. I settled on standing on the 2nd rope then taking a tackle or drop kick that would send me flying back- I’d back flip in the air, then save myself by landing sitting on the guard rail. I never got to do it. I’m posting this today for anyone out there thinking about saving a great idea for the perfect time. Don’t save it. The perfect time is right now- force yourself to come up with a better perfect idea. I’ll be watching tonight- rumble has always been one of my favorite PPVs. The clip in the ring is from the day of the rumble in Houston the other clips are from a gym where are repped backflips until I programming myself to flip back instead of up.

Check it out below.

The clip in the ring is from the day of the rumble in Houston the other clips are from a gym where are repped backflips until I programming myself to flip back instead of up.