WWE superstar and former triple-crown NXT champion Johnny Gargano was a guest on today’s edition of The Bump, where Gargano gave an update on the injury he sustained at a recent house show in Toronto, and how long fans can expect him to be out of action. Full highlights from the interview can be found below.

Update on his shoulder injury:

I tweeted out that I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto, which is ironic because I came back in Toronto. That’s where I injured my shoulder. I got rammed into the steel steps, and I sprained my AC joint. Doctors say originally about five-to-six weeks. I’m going to do everything in my power to cut that time down, and that’s the most transparent I can be there. We’re gonna see what can happen, and I’m gonna work very, very hard to come back as soon as possible. [There’s] a lot of things I still want to accomplish, a lot of things I still want to do. I am far from happy with how things have gone for me recently, and I want to right those wrongs and show everyone out there; that believe in me, what Johnny Wrestling is truly capable of doing.

Says he really wants to compete at the Royal Rumble:

It feels that way. A lot of big guys as well. Baron Corbin, big dude. Otis, big dude. Omos, the biggest dude. But I’ve also had matches against Chad Gable, matches against Austin Theory, so I’ve had kind of a cornucopia of different sizes and shapes and whatnot. But I am very excited to be able to get back in that ring and really show everyone what I’m capable of. I know there’s a lot of people out there that still believe in Johnny Wrestling, still believe in what I’m capable of, and I’m gonna prove all of them right, I promise you that. It’s Rumble season, and I know a guy like me, I pride myself on my tenacity [and] my heart. If I can get cleared for that Rumble, I’ll be super pumped. I don’t know. My doctor said five or six weeks, so I don’t know what that means. But I am very lucky that we do have a medical team that’s gonna protect me from myself. If it was up to me, I’d be out there right now, and I’d be in a whole bunch of pain [laughs]. I think that things have gone pretty well, but I’m excited to take things to the next level.

