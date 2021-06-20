Former WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano did an interview with ITN to discuss a wide range of topics.

Here are some of the highlights:

On criticism:

“I never want to forget how that felt. We talked earlier about how people told me my whole life I will never be a wrestler. My dream was to be in WWE. It’s no secret I am not the biggest, I am not a prototype and I am not the guy you are going to look and say he is going to the Star of my show. It doesn’t happen. I know I was not gifted in the best physical skills. But what I do have is a very particular set of skills. And that’s just my ability to not give up. My ability to outwork anyone and never take no for an answer. When WWE told me that they do not have a spot for me in NXT, I said ok. There is not a spot for me in NXT, then I am going to make one. When you give me an opportunity, I am gonna take it and kick that door down. That comes across as me being angry about it, but I am not. Everything happens for a reason and I wouldn’t change the path that I was on. Because that has led to where I am today and it made me work even harder.”

