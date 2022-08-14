Jon Moxley defeated EFFY at GCW Homecoming – night 1 on Saturday. Following the bout, he demanded real competition. Out walked Nick Gage.

Gage talked about not being sure how long his career would last. He noted he wanted to be the person to take the title from Moxley, who agreed.

Moxley wanted to name the time and place of the fight. He also told Gage he had to put his career on the line. Gage agreed.

Jon Moxley vs Nick Gage

Title vs. Career 😮#GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/36fmF4ysZ3 — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 14, 2022