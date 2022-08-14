The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Homecoming Weekend – Night 1 event that took place on Saturday night at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful:

Nick Wayne def. Starboy Charlie

Jordan Oliver def. Ninja Mack

Gringo Loco def. Grim Reefer, Jimmy Lloyd, Axton Ray, Joe Lando, Marcus Mathers

Blake Christian def. Tony Deppen

GCW Tag Team Championship : The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c)

GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick (c) def. Charli Evans

John Wayne Murdoch def. Matt Tremont

GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita def. Alex Colon (c)

GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) def. EFFY (w/ Allie Katch)