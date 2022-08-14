The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Homecoming Weekend – Night 1 event that took place on Saturday night at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful:
- Nick Wayne def. Starboy Charlie
- Jordan Oliver def. Ninja Mack
- Gringo Loco def. Grim Reefer, Jimmy Lloyd, Axton Ray, Joe Lando, Marcus Mathers
- Blake Christian def. Tony Deppen
- GCW Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c)
- GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick (c) def. Charli Evans
- John Wayne Murdoch def. Matt Tremont
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita def. Alex Colon (c)
- GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) def. EFFY (w/ Allie Katch)