Following their encounter at Friday’s NJPW Strong Japanese legend Yuji Nagata and AEW superstar Jon Moxley cut epic promos on each other to hype this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, where the Purveyor of Violence defends the IWGP United States championship against Nagata in singles-action. Hear their comments below.

Nagata to Moxley:

Mr. Jon Moxley. Under this COVID-19 situation, I, Yuji Nagata, came for you here in America. And I had a match with you. I still want more. I got some good attacks from you. Your move was not bad. However, that was not enough. I am not satisfied with today’s tag match. When is the next match with you? The next one is the US Heavyweight Championship match. I am going to give it all I got. Do same thing to me. And then, I will win. Zea!

Moxley to Nagata:

Let me tell you about Nagata-san. Let me tell you about this guy who got on a plane and came all the way across the Pacific Ocean to do me a favor, to come here and glad handle the American citizens and all the fans. The great respected Yuji Nagata making a tour of the United States, problem is he’s going back to Japan in a body bag. Tonight, what I saw after this match, that’s the Nagata I want! I want an angry Nagata, I want a mean Nagata, I want a pissed off Nagata.

Check it out below. (H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)