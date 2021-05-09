AEW superstar Matt Hardy responded to a fan on Twitter recently who called AEW silly and stupid, specifically mentioning the Broken One’s teleportation angles and promos from electronic drones.

Hardy writes back, “People love @AEW, dumbass. #AEWDynamite WAS THE #1 TV SHOW ON CABLE THIS WEEK! I know you CAnon bootlickers have to follow archaic beliefs & spew these things, which happened over a year ago. AEW is here to stay. Let a friend know via telegram/rotary phone & spread the word!”

