During his interview with Yahoo Sports, Booker T spoke on his supermarket angle with Steve Austin. Here’s what he had to say:

There was definitely improvisation with that. Stone Cold had no script, I had no script and we were just there to entertain fans. We didn’t know that it would eventually go down as one of our greatest moments outside of anything that we did in the ring.

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is a pretty tough guy, I’m a pretty tough guy and we find ourselves fighting in the middle of a grocery store. To this day, Bakersfield, California and the Green Frog Market live in infamy because of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Booker T coming through and wrecking it. It was a great night.