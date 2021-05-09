During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard gave his thoughts onto why a dream match between Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan never happened. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t think that they didn’t not get along. I don’t think they interacted enough to get along or not get along…..I think the match eventually probably could’ve happened had everybody stayed healthy. But you’ve gotta keep in mind, Steve was dealing with a lot of health issues. Steve was dealing with a lot of trust issues. To say, ‘That match never would’ve happened,’ that’s crazy to say. I just think you had to get over some of the issues that were basically rearing their head at the time. That reality in and of itself was something you had to take into consideration.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.