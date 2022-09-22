Jon Moxley is your new AEW world champion.

The Purveyor of Violence defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of this evening’s Grand Slam Dynamite television special from Arthur Ashe stadium, earning the victory after trapping the American Dragon in his signature rear naked choke finisher.

This is Mox’s third reign as AEW world champion following his loss to CM Punk at ALL OUT at the beginning of the month. Highlights from the matchup are below.

.@bryandanielson was just inches from winning the #AEW World Championship tonight on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/QwaKiwYfK0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

The winner of the #AEWGrandSlam Tournament of Champions and NEW #AEW World Champion is @JonMoxley, after an absolute WAR with #BlackpoolCombatClub teammate @bryandanielson! What a night of action here on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Kn1H9U7l9V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

