Last week on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Jon Moxley and Rey Fenix faced off for the AEW International Title. Unfortunately, Moxley got injured during the match and had to change the planned ending.

Fenix emerged as the new champion after a dive from Fenix dazed Moxley. Referee Rick Knox began the count as Fenix covered Moxley. He stopped at two and a half. Fenix hit another move while the referee counted quickly, making it clear that this was not the planned finish.

Moxley suffered a mild concussion in the match, but according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, he is reportedly doing fine.

However, it’s still unclear when he will return to in-ring action as he still has to get medically cleared, but there’s nothing of grave concern.