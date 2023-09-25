AEW may sign an international star who has previously worked with WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Mariah May from STARDOM has finished up her time with the promotion.

May, who is 25 years old, started her wrestling career in 2018 and joined STARDOM in 2022. During her time there, she held the Goddess of STARDOM Championship alongside Mina Shirakawa.

Meltzer mentioned that May has returned to England, and there is talk of her potentially joining AEW, although this has not been confirmed.

He speculated that she could potentially sign with WWE or another promotion. Interestingly, May used to model for WWE merchandise in the past.