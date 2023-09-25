Ilja Dragunov made an appearance on Booker T’s podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE NXT star was asked who he’d like to wrestle in the main event of a WWE WrestleMania. He named Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

“It must be Gunther. It must be him. There is no other choice. This is destiny. There is no other match that makes people feel this dimension of emotions that we both can produce, just because we’re directly opposites. There is not one person that has taught me more, not one person that has pushed me more, and there is no one person that I can have a better match with on such a high level as WrestleMania. It is impossible because we are the opposites, but we connect and it is something people have never seen before and can reinvent this special thing every time again, especially on a stage like this.”

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)