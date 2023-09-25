Sheamus has not been seen on WWE television in over a month and there’s a good reason as to why – injury.

Sheamus has faced this situation before, and he’s facing it again. He’s been with WWE since 2006. In 2009, he was promoted to the main roster and has since been a hard worker for the company while also winning numerous championships.

His most recent match on August 18th, SmackDown, ended in a loss to Edge.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Sheamus is currently dealing with a bad shoulder injury. It’s unclear when he’ll return. We wish him a speedy recovery.