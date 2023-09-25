Mandy Rose is open to making a return to wrestling.

In December, WWE released Rose one day after her NXT Women’s Championship reign ended at the hands of Roxanne Perez due to the content she had been posting on her FanTime website.

During a Q&A session on Instagram earlier this month, she was asked about the possibility of returning to wrestling. She noted she will be a free agent soon. This is something she discussed in a new interview with TMZ.

“I do miss performing, I miss the camaraderie, I miss that adrenaline rush, for sure, I can’t sit here and say I don’t miss it. However, I am keeping myself super busy to not have to think about it as much. I don’t know about the future. I am a free agent now. If the right call comes around and I feel like making an appearance and coming back to any wrestling federation out there, I’m not saying it’s a ‘no,’ but right now I’m pretty busy. It has to be the right call,” she said.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)