Eddie Kingston will team with Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Oku to battle TJP, Jeff Cobb, & HENARE at NJPW Royal Quest III on October 14. The promotion booked the match on Monday.
The event will be headlined by Will Ospreay defending his IWGP United Kingdom Championship against Zack Sabre Jr.
Here is the current lineup for NJPW Royal Quest III:
- IWGP UK Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takag
- Eddie Kingston, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Oku vs. TJP, Jeff Cobb, & HENARE
- Yota Tsuji vs. Luke Jacobs
- El Desperado vs. Trent Seven