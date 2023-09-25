Eddie Kingston will team with Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Oku to battle TJP, Jeff Cobb, & HENARE at NJPW Royal Quest III on October 14. The promotion booked the match on Monday.

The event will be headlined by Will Ospreay defending his IWGP United Kingdom Championship against Zack Sabre Jr.

Here is the current lineup for NJPW Royal Quest III: