The road to Fastlane will continue as tonight’s WWE Raw airs live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

Tonight’s show will open with a Cody Rhodes promo. Two title matches are on tap for the show, including Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) defending against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio defending against Dragon Lee.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) defend against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

– NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio defends against Dragon Lee

– Shinsuke Nakamura responds to Seth Rollins

– Bronson Reed vs. Otis

– Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– Miz TV with Drew McIntyre

– Cody Rhodes will kick off the show