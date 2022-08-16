New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the recent Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado matchup from Music City Mayhem will be airing this week for the promotion’s broadcast on AXS TV. That and more can be found in the details below.

This week on AXS we take a break in the middle of G1 coverage for the broadcast premiere of Music City Mayhem.

Two matches highlight coverage this week. First, Timesplitters partners KUSHIDA and Alex Shelley go head to head for the very first time in singles action, in a technical wrestling clinic.

Then, a match that couldn’t be more diametrically opposed. El Desperado and Jon Moxley meet in a no disqualification war that is the definition of violence, and not for the faint of heart!

Catch both these incredible bouts THURSDAY at 10/9c on AXS TV and Fight Network in select international markets!