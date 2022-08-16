Former NWA and GCW world champion Matt Cardona is preparing to return to the ring for the first time in months following a torn bicep injury that he suffered in a matchup with the young Blake Christian, who Cardona has been bashing (in character) for hurting him

However, even Cardona is willing to show forgiveness. He took to Twitter to officially bury any beef between himself and Christian, stating that the new AEW signee even came to his wedding. He writes:

I have forgiven @_BlakeChristian for tearing my bicep. This guy is a class act…he even showed up to my wedding AND we hugged it out! I wish him well on his future endeavors! And ladies…he’s single!”

