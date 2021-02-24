AEW superstar Jon Moxley recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to discuss a variety of pro-wrestling related topics, including how he would love for former world champion Christian to come to AEW. The Purveyor of Violence shares a story of the first time he and Christian worked together in WWE, and believes his knowledge for the business would see him excel in the new promotion. Highlights are below.

Believes Christian would excel in AEW:

I’ll tell you, a guy I’d like to see here is Christian. I don’t know if that was a one-off for him in the Royal Rumble but he looked frigging good to me, looked like he was in great shape, he looked sharp, man. I tell you, he’s one of the guys that’s – the wrestlers know it more so than anybody – Christian is so good. Like, his brain and his execution, and his mind for wrestling is just like next-level.

Recalls the first time he worked with him in WWE: