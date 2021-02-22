AEW superstar Jon Moxley recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to discuss a number of different topics, including his thoughts on AEW possibly collaborating with WWE in the future, an idea that the Purveyor of Violence says will never come to fruition. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t believe a collaboration will ever happen between the two companies:

That would never happen. That’s not even worth wasting any mental energy to… You know. I mean, if you want to fantasy book some cool s**. You know, maybe you could fantasy book it for, like, fun magazine, stuff. You know, Like back in the day, in magazines, you used to always have, like, “Dream match. Bill Goldberg versus Steve Austin,” in ’98. But that ain’t gonna happen.

Admits it would be kind of cool to have a super event at the Tokyo Dome: