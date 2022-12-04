AEW has announced on Twitter that former three-time world champion Jon Moxley will be addressing the brawl he had with Adam “Hangman” Page on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Texas.

This week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, we'll hear from the 3-time #AEW World Champ @JonMoxley for the 1st time since the return of former AEW World Champion #HangmanPage, who has Mox in his sights!#AEWDynamite will be LIVE from Austin, TX this Wednesday @ 8pmET/7pmCT on TBS pic.twitter.com/yjAK9A0n6p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2022

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, along with the aforementioned segments from Rampage:

* AEW World Champion MJF will speak

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Red Velvet vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends his AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* Tony Schiavone will interview AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter

* Jon Moxley addresses his feud with Adam Page

* Jake Hager and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

* The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal