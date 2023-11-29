Jon Moxley talks the current state of AEW.

The top company star and former multi-time world champion addressed this topic during a recent interview with Comicbook.com, where he was asked to give his thoughts on the Texas Deathmatch between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland at Full Gear. Moxley states that AEW was started as an alternative to WWE, and that Tony Khan and everyone else should always dare to be different. He adds that AEW has delivered on a lot of its promises and that they should continue to follow that path.

When it comes to matches like that, that’s one small thing that we can do differently than anybody else in this s–t. That was one thing I remember, telling (AEW President) Tony [Khan] that when I first came in. ‘If you’re going to put me in one of these matches, be careful what you wish for because I am not in the business of under-delivering.’ I’m not spitting some taglines of like, I’m going to crush your skull with my fingers and pull out your eyeballs and all this s–t and then we’re not going to do it. AEW has been able to consistently deliver on that. I think it’s very important for us to always remember where this started in the first place, which was the need in the industry for an alternative. We should always be different. We should always be thinking about what we can deliver that nobody else can. Otherwise, we’re just another wrestling company, of which there have been a million. Not every single match needs to be chopping each other’s heads off. But that’s one small thing and I definitely feel like I’ve definitely held up my end on that in that small area of the business. If you can’t be the first in a category, create a new category in which you can be the first.

