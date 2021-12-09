Jonah, former WWE star Bronson Reed, did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

His top rope splash, the Tsunami:

“Hang time, that’s the goal for me,” Jonah says. “The splash is synonymous with pro wrestling. People are familiar with the move. But it’s not the same when it’s a 345-pound man doing it off the top rope. It does look like I float before I come down with all that force, and the secret for me is really just repetition. When I was younger, I did a frog splash, but then I decided to do a big splash and make it the biggest one.”

Wrestling David Finlay at NJPW Nemesis:

“I’m so much bigger that it’s going to be the classic story of the underdog, and he’s going to have to prove he can hang with me,” Jonah says. “I’ve learned a lot about wrestling from his dad [the great Fit Finlay], who was a producer and coach in NXT. I’m more than excited to get in there with the son. If he’s anything like his dad, it’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

His Impact Wrestling debut:

“I’m really proud of my Impact debut at Turning Point when I attacked Josh Alexander,” Jonah says. “It showed who I am and what I’m capable of doing. That left an imprint in people’s minds, and all I’ve heard since is that people can’t wait to see me face off against Josh Alexander.”

Working for NJPW: