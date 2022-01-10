Pro-wrestling star JONAH recently spoke with WhatCulture about a wide range of topics, including his desire to chase a world title in IMPACT and how he is even looking forward to clashing with some members of the company’s talented X-Division. Highlights from the interview are below.

On chasing titles in IMPACT and wanting to work with more of their talents:

Yeah, 100%. I, you know, want that World Championship. That’s something that I think, hopefully in 2022, I can accomplish. So I’m looking at moves. But at the same time, there is a lot of other workers in IMPACT that I want to work with, especially some guys that I’ve been watching for a long time. So someone like Rhino, I think he and myself could have such an amazing match.

Wanting to compete against talent in IMPACT’s X-Division:

So there’s that there’s also the X-Division. You know, Trey Miguel is a fantastic wrestler. And if you saw any of my stuff in NXT, me and Johnny [Gargano], me and the small guys always have great matches. So I’d like to mix it up with someone like Trey Miguel as well.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)