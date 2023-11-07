Jonathan Coachman, a former WWE announcer, recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about his current position in the wrestling industry.

Coachman noted that he will never go back to WWE due to the way he was treated during his second run with the company.

“I think back now, I’m kind of in that reflective point of my life. Because I know, for a fact, that my wrestling career is over. There is nothing that can make me go back and do that so now you get into a reflective state.” “It’s not like they need me anyway. They’re not crying over spilt milk. But I like to think I treat people a certain way and I wanted to be treated that way. So yeah, I would never go back. So I reflect now, and when I think about the cool things that people have done for me when I was in the WWE, whether it’s fans, wrestlers, whatever, that might still be the coolest thing.” “Yeah, but that’s usually people whose lives are wrestling, you know what I mean? That’s what they inspire to be. That’s not who I aspire to be. I got lucky. And then there are things that have happened over the past five years that make me not want to go back. I was 100% loyal to that company and to Vince [McMahon] so when things happen, sometimes you’ve got to draw the line in the sand and say ‘I can’t be treated that way and still go back and be loyal to the company.’”

