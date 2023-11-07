On Monday, it was reported that WWE has shown significant interest in Giulia, a prominent international star who currently competes for NJPW and STARDOM.

It was indicated that discussions have progressed to a point where Giulia was expected to start training at the WWE Performance Center as early as this month.

Her most notable achievement thus far in her career is when she won the New Japan Strong Women’s Championship by defeating Willow Nightingale, a title she still holds.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted the NJPW star is not allowed to sign with anyone, including WWE until her deal is up in March.