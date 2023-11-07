WWE’s programming rights for Raw, NXT, and SmackDown are set to expire next year. Currently, Raw and NXT have agreements with the USA Network, while SmackDown is aired on FOX.

However, WWE has decided to leave FOX and has recently signed a five-year deal to bring SmackDown back to the USA Network. This deal will start in October 2024 and will ensure that SmackDown remains on the network until 2029.

It has been reported that due to SmackDown’s return to the USA Network, it is unlikely that the network will renew the rights for Raw and NXT. However, there is still a possibility that they are able to negotiate a favorable deal, considering the longstanding relationship between the two companies.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there have been rumors of other television networks, such as USA Network, Warner Bros [TBS or TNT], Discovery, and FX, expressing interest in getting the broadcasting rights for Raw.