Sareee (Sarray) had the opportunity to rejoin the company after rumors of interest in her from WWE, but ultimately chose not to after joining in February 2020 and leaving in March 2022.

Prior to her departure, she was not featured on television for several months. She has now signed with a new promotion, Sukeban, and is set to make her debut at their second event.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE’s reported interest in her was “Pretty overblown.”