Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced five matches for tonight as they build towards its Deadline PLE next month. There will be two Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying matches on the show.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT Heritage Cup holder Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa (with Alpha Academy)

Lyra Valkyria to make return

Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches: Dijak vs. Tyler Bate