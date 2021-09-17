Jonathan Coachman was a special guest on Ad Free Shows to discuss his wrestling career.

During it, the former WWE announcer recalled how The Undertaker beat him up in the ring for missing a trip to Afghanistan.

“Back in 2004 or 2005, when we doing our shows in Afghanistan, it was supposed to be, ‘if you don’t wanna go, you don’t have to.’ It’s supposed to be completely up to you because we were going into a war zone and they couldn’t make you do it,” Coachman recalled. “That’s what was told to us. My first child was about to be born. My wife at the time, and rightfully so, didn’t want me going into the middle of a war zone. So I told the people that set it up at WWE, ‘I’m not going’.

“At that point, I had never said no to Vince once in my career, so they thought I was joking,” Coach said. “The next week, I was doing commentary. When the show was over, one of the referees came over and said, ‘You need to go hit the Undertaker from behind’. I said ‘Why?’ and he said ‘It’s just what they’re telling me’. So basically, as punishment for not going to Afghanistan, I got beat up by the Undertaker. Then they hit Batista’s music and he came down and finished the job. As I’m getting my ass kicked, I’m thinking, ‘Is this really worth it?’ I’ve done everything I could possibly do, and I’m getting my ass handed to me for refusing to go to a war zone even though I went the year before.”