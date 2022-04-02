Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor featured the highly-anticipated showdown between Bandido and Jonathan Gresham, where the winner would be crowned the undisputed ROH world champion. The two were originally supposed to meet at last December’s Final Battle, but Bandido came down with COVID, and was replaced by Jay Lethal. On that night Gresham was given the original ROH world title design.

After a wild-back-and-forth, Gresham managed to defeat the lucha-libre superstar after capturing him in a devastating submission. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to Supercard of Honor can be found here.