ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham recently spoke with METRO about his free agency, what he thinks his future will hold, and whether he would accept any offers from WWE or AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he is grateful for ROH but will have to move on if they don’t contract talent:

I have to wait until April to find out what Ring of Honor is going to do going forward. Are we going to be contracted to salaries again, or is it gonna be pay-per-appearance? I have a loyalty to Ring of Honor because it changed my life. I was going in a very bad direction for so many years, and me having tunnel vision on Ring of Honor saved my life. I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for Ring of Honor. So, if it could do that for me, I can only imagine that Ring of Honor can do that for others around the world – and also give the boys another place to make a living. So I definitely wanna wait see what Ring of Honor does, but at the end of the day I have to be honest and have to move on if they’re not gonna be willing to contract talent.

Will consider offers from WWE and AEW:

To be transparent – what I’m doing right now is fulfilling, but at the end of the day, I need to make money. If one of these places starts knocking, I have to consider it! I have a family, I don’t wanna burn my wife out and lose all the things I’ve acquired over these years, so I have to make money. I’ve lived my dream, I’ve accomplished everything I wanted to do. Now, I have to just go with whatever comes, as long as it works out! I have to do it!

Details his current agreement with IMPACT: