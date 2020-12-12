During an interview with Fightful, Jordan Oliver named Jimmy Rave as the wrestler that has taught him the most about the business. Here’s what he had to say:

Jimmy Rave. Jimmy Rave for sure. He’s my biggest mentor in the industry. In life, even. This guy, he’s so helpful. It’s a shame, everything that’s going on with him right now. He was a top heel, maybe, in the world of wrestling at a very young age. Everyone knows the toilet paper stuff. Everyone knows all that stuff. He’s a genius. People actually say he’s one of the best minds. He’s only (37).

Me and Jimmy, we just kind of clicked right away. Literally it was like, I met his wife. She was like, ‘You look like Jimmy.’ I was like, ‘What?’ I didn’t really click it. I forgot about Jimmy Rave ,you know? I was so young when he was wrestling. I wasn’t around for it, really. But, then I met him and he was like, ‘Oh, my wife said you look like me.’ Then we just started talking and I wrestled him like a week after that or whatever. From there he just became my go to guy. So, when I signed that contract, he was the first guy I called. When I was making my debut, he was the first guy I called to ask like, ‘How do you TV? What should I do? I don’t know what to do.’ So, he’s a genius.