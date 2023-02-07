Jordan Oliver is one of the youngest prospects in the wrestling industry, so him riding close with longtime veteran Alex Shelley will only benefit his young career.

Oliver recently spoke with Fightful about this very subject, where he reveals the close bond he’s formed with Shelley, and how much his career has been influenced by the former IMPACT, ROH, NJPW, and indie champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s formed a bond with Alex shelley and Nick Wayne, with Shelley taking both of the youngsters under his wing:

Over the past year; me, Alex Shelley, and Nick Wayne have formed a pretty good bond. I would say Alex Shelley has taken us under his wing. This is our first singles match since becoming pretty close. Last time was a triple threat with me, Nick Wayne, and Alex Shelley. I’m pretty sure I won that match [laughs]. I’m expecting a banger. I think we’re probably going to have an insane first round match. It’s always weird in tournaments when you have a crazy first round match because I’m going to have to look forward to two or three more matches past Alex Shelley. I want to have the best matches of the tournament, absolutely.

Says Shelley constantly shares great advice for him: